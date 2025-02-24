"He loves ICC events...": NZ skipper Santner hails Rachin following ton against Bangladesh in CT 2025

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], February 24 (ANI): Following his side's win over Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner expressed happiness with his team's qualification to the semifinals and lauded Rachin Ravindra and Michael Bracewell for their outstanding performances.

Bracewell's four-fer helped set for Kiwis an easy target of 237 while Rachin's record-breaking century guided Kiwis to a hard-fought win against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi. With two wins in two matches, the Kiwis have reached the semifinals, and so have India, who is also sitting with two wins in two matches. Bangladesh and Pakistan, who have lost both of their matches with one match left, are out of the competition.

Speaking after the match, Santner said that the team knew Bangladesh would pose a challenge.

"Feels nice to qualify. Knew Bangladesh would be a challenge. The way we pulled things back with the ball was amazing."

Speaking on fine performances by Bracewell and Rachin, he said, "Hard to take middle-overs wickets in ODIs and Bracewell was amazing. He is a quality bowler now, the way he can change his pace on these wickets is outstanding. Bowls a lot to right-handers too. He (Rachin) is doing Rachin things I guess. He loves ICC events. Looks like he never left the game. He was not as fluid as he would have liked but when he gets going he's tough to stop. His partnerships were good too."

On their final group stage game against India on March 2, Santner said, "It will be a different challenge on a different surface. Might be slower (the pitch)."

Coming to the match, NZ won the toss and opted to field first. Najmul Hossain Shanto, the skipper, was the star for Bangladesh with a brilliant 77 in 110 balls, with nine fours. He kept going when wickets fell at regular intervals. Contribution from Jaker Ali (45 in 55 balls, with three fours and a six) down the order was enough to take Bangladesh to 236/9 in their 50 overs.

Bracewell (4/26) was the top bowler for NZ. William O'Rourke (2/48) was another solid performer for Kiwis with the ball.

In the run-chase, Kiwis lost Will Young and Kane Williamson for cheap, reduced to 15/2. Then a 57-run stand between Rachin and Devon Conway (30 in 45 balls, with six fours) and a 129-run stand between Rachin and Tom Latham (55 in 76 balls, with three fours) helped NZ reach a fine victory with five wickets and 23 balls left, with Glenn Phillips (21*) and Bracewell (11*) unbeaten. Rachin was the star of the show with 112 in 105 balls, with 12 fours and six.

Bracewell was the 'Player of the Match' for his fantastic bowling performance. (ANI)

