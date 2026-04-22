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Home / Sports / "He makes centuries look easy": Pujara on Abhishek Sharma

"He makes centuries look easy": Pujara on Abhishek Sharma

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ANI
Updated At : 01:40 PM Apr 22, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): Former India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara has praised Abhishek Sharma for his outstanding century against Delhi Capitals (DC), calling the young opener a "special talent" after his match-winning performance for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing IPL season.

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Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Champions Waali Commentary', Pujara lauded Abhishek for bringing up his second IPL century and his first of the season, noting the ease with which the left-hander constructs big scores.

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"Abhishek Sharma played a brilliant knock to score his second IPL hundred and his first this season. He makes centuries look easy," Pujara said.

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He further highlighted the importance of Abhishek's contributions to SRH, stating that his performances often translate into victories for the team due to the impact he creates at the top of the order.

"His runs are crucial for SRH because they often lead to wins. He is a special talent," he added.

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Pujara also underlined Abhishek's natural ability and consistency, suggesting that his class becomes evident when he is in full flow against quality opposition.

"When he performs like this, his class is there for everyone to see. Very few batters have the talent and class that Abhishek Sharma has," Pujara said.

Sharma shattered multiple records as he slammed his second-highest score in the IPL. Sharma was in sensational form on Tuesday. He brought up his second IPL century off just 47 balls, smashing 9 fours and 10 massive sixes in a breathtaking display of power-hitting.

The SRH opener finished unbeaten on 135 off 68 deliveries, as Hyderabad piled up a formidable 242/2 in their 20 overs. The knock marked Sharma's second IPL century.

With this effort, Abhishek moved to nine T20 centuries, drawing level with Virat Kohli among Indian batters.

In the all-time list, Chris Gayle leads with 22 centuries, followed by Babar Azam (12) and David Warner (10), while Abhishek now joins a group featuring players such as Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw and Sahibzada Farhan.

Defending a massive total of 243, Eshan Malinga produced a superb four-wicket haul to power Sunrisers Hyderabad to a convincing 47-run victory over Delhi Capitals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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