Home / Sports / "He tells me to stay down to earth, remain humble...": Ashutosh Sharma on relationship with Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Capitals batter Ashutosh Sharma opened up on his long relationship with former Indian opener and now his mentor Shikhar Dhawan
ANI
Updated At : 10:52 PM Mar 28, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India] March 28 (ANI): Delhi Capitals batter Ashutosh Sharma opened up on his long relationship with former Indian opener and now his mentor Shikhar Dhawan.

"He's been a mentor to me since my first IPL camp during my Punjab Kings days. That's when my journey started. I worked...not just on my skills, because he always says that 'everyone's skills are different. How you deal with situations, how you manifest yourself--is what truly matters.' That has helped me a lot. After the last match against LSG, I had a chat with Shikhar Dhawan, and he was very happy. He always tells me to stay down to earth and to remain humble. He teaches me not just how to play but also how to live and think. it has changed my life a lot." Ashutosh Sharma told Jio Hostar.

Shikhar, known for his leadership and composure, had a significant influence on Ashutosh's growth as a player. His mentorship extended beyond the Punjab Kings setup, with Shikhar's positive influence shaping careers of numerous young cricketers.

Ashutosh took his team to a successful run-chase against Lucknow Super Giants of 210 runs from a scary position of 65/5. In DC's memorable win at Vizag, the final partnership between Ashutosh and Mohit played a key role. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

