"He thrives with extra responsibility": South Africa fielding coach backs Rickelton ahead of Gqeberha Test

Durban [South Africa], October 16 (ANI): Following a heavy 214-run defeat to Australia in the opening Test of the ICC World Test Championship series in Durban, South Africa are looking to make key adjustments as they prepare for the second match in Gqeberha.

One of the major changes is Ryan Rickelton's return to wicketkeeping duties, a move the team's coaching staff believes could increase his involvement in the game, as per the ICC website.

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South Africa fielding coach Kruger van Wyk expressed confidence in Rickelton's transition behind the stumps, stating that the batter has continued to hone his wicketkeeping skills despite not regularly taking on the role.

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"When we take the early bus, Ricks always comes along. Even when he doesn't keep in matches, he still comes and does his work," Kruger van Wyk, the former New Zealand wicketkeeper, who is now South Africa's fielding coach, was quoted by Cricinfo in Gqeberha ahead of the second Test against Australia.

"He is diligent with his work. Even when he just plays as a batter, in the white-ball stuff as well, he does his keeping work as well. So it's not like he's had to dust them [his keeping pads and gloves] off and start over again,” he said.

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Van Wyk expressed complete confidence in Rickelton's technical abilities and readiness for the red-ball international arena, drawing comparisons to his exploits in franchise leagues.

"I think he's a first-choice keeper," van Wyk said. He has kept unbelievably well. And if you follow white-ball cricket, and his performances in IPL, you know it's still a ball coming down at you. It's still cricket. The movements are the same. The way you glove it is exactly the same. Technically, he is very good."

While conditions in South Africa present different challenges compared to turning tracks abroad, van Wyk pointed out that Rickelton's prior experience keeping to elite global talent prepares him well for the assignment.

"He's not going to get tested as much in South Africa with spin, where the real test will come in the subcontinent - Sri Lanka, going forward," van Wyk said.

"In South African conditions, the ball bounces more than it spins. We saw a bit of spin in Durban, but it's not excessive. So, when we get to the fifth day, we've done a lot of work with that as well. And Ricks has kept to really good spinners before as well (like to) Rashid Khan. He's kept to everyone. So the bowlers he will keep to are familiar to him. I'm confident he will do a good job,” he added.

Van Wyk added that the extra responsibility of wearing the gloves should prove beneficial for Rickelton's overall focus and leadership on the field. The batter had scored 0 and 2 in South Africa's defeat in Durban.

"With regard to managing energies, resources and concentration, I think it's going to be really good for Ricks to have the gloves," he said.

"It engages him in the game even more. He's someone who thrives with extra responsibility. Having the gloves is going to be good for his game overall. He's a natural leader as well. So I've got no worries about his tank being too small and him not being able to switch from keeping to batting. He's been doing it for years anyway. He'll be fine," he added.

Addressing the external pressure on the team after the series opener, van Wyk maintained that the players are simply focused on executing their roles under the spotlight.

"Everyone wants to do well. It's not a case of when you have to do well, it becomes a problem," van Wyk said.

"It's nothing different from what you normally face in an international sport."

The second Test gets underway in Gqeberha, where South Africa will look to level the series and gain ground in the World Test Championship standings. (ANI)

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