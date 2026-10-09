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Home / Sports / "He wants to keep wickets for India or Mumbai": Siddhesh Lad on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s wicketkeeping plans

"He wants to keep wickets for India or Mumbai": Siddhesh Lad on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s wicketkeeping plans

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ANI
Updated At : 09:45 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): Mumbai Ranji Trophy captain Siddhesh Lad revealed that Yashasvi Jaiswal is working on his wicketkeeping skills, with the long-term aim of potentially keeping wickets for Mumbai or the Indian national team.

However, Lad clarified that he has no confirmed information about Jaiswal’s plans. On Wednesday, Jaiswal shared a reel on social media featuring glimpses of a match simulation session conducted by the Mumbai team, including clips of the batter donning the wicketkeeping gloves.

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"With Yashasvi, I feel he is trying hard to start keeping wickets; that's what I heard from him. He wants to eventually, in future, keep wickets for maybe Mumbai or go on to keep wickets for the Indian team. This is what he is aiming for, that is what I feel. But I haven't got any clarity on that," Lad said at a pre-season press conference, as per Cricinfo.

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While Jaiswal has established himself in India’s Test setup, he remains behind Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in the ODI pecking order and is still on the fringes of the T20I side.

His prospects in the shortest format have become more challenging, with Rajasthan Royals opening partner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also moving ahead of him in the selection hierarchy.

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This may have prompted Jaiswal to develop another facet of his game. His part-time leg-spin, however, has rarely featured since he progressed beyond the Under-19 level. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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