"He was biggest name in wrestling industry": The Great Khali on Hulk Hogan

By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Wrestler and BJP leader Dalip Singh Rana aka 'The Great Khali' shared his thoughts on the legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan, saying that he was the "biggest name" in the wrestling world.

Hulk Hogan, the headscarf-wearing superstar with a unique moustache who defined an era of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), passed away at the age of 71.

In July this year, Hulk Hogan had a cardiac arrest in Clearwater, Florida, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Speaking on Hulk Hogan's demise, The Great Khali said, "Hulk Hogan was a legend.. He was the biggest name in the wrestling industry; all the other wrestlers came after him..."

Hulk Hogan's real name was Terry Bollea. He was the face of WWE's early global success and headlined the very first WrestleMania in 1985. From memorable feuds with Andre the Giant and Randy Savage to sharing the ring with The Rock and even then WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Hogan was always at the centre of the action.

Over the years, Hogan won at least six WWE championships and was rightfully inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

The Great Khali further said that if the country has a platform for sports, then the youth will not go off track.

"Any sport is important..If our country has a platform for sports, the youth wouldn't go off track and would use their energy in sports...India has a lot of opportunities...," the wrestler said in the KFC product launch. (ANI)

