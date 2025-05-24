DT
Home / Sports / "He was little more circumspect than usual": Uthappa applauds Kishan's match-winning knock

"He was little more circumspect than usual": Uthappa applauds Kishan's match-winning knock

On a high-scoring night in Lucknow, Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Ishan Kishan showcased a more composed version of his aggressive self, hammering an unbeaten 94 off just 48 balls to script a 42-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). His innings, studded with seven fours and five sixes, propelled SRH to a daunting total of 231/6, a total RCB could not chase down.
ANI
Updated At : 10:11 PM May 24, 2025 IST
Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): On a high-scoring night in Lucknow, Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Ishan Kishan showcased a more composed version of his aggressive self, hammering an unbeaten 94 off just 48 balls to script a 42-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). His innings, studded with seven fours and five sixes, propelled SRH to a daunting total of 231/6, a total RCB could not chase down.

JioStar expert Robin Uthappa was particularly impressed by Kishan's altered approach at the top of the order, calling it a sign of growing maturity.

"I think he was a little more circumspect than usual. He took his time to settle in -- and that's a good sign," Uthappa said on JioHotstar.

Ishan, known for his explosive starts, chose to assess conditions before launching into the RCB bowlers. Once set, he unleashed a flurry of boundaries that left the opposition scrambling for answers.

"In the IPL (Indian Premier League), when aggressive players give themselves a bit of time, they become very hard to stop once set. That's the confidence they carry in their own game," Uthappa explained.

Kishan's knock not only earned him praise for the power-hitting, but also for the game awareness he displayed by anchoring the innings deep.

"Ishan is an out-and-out match-winner," Uthappa said.

"If he can understand and consistently stick to the temperament that works for him, you'll see regular, solid scores from him," he said. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

