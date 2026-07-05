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Home / Sports / "He was phenomenal": Harry Brook praises Bethell following his match-winning innings against India

"He was phenomenal": Harry Brook praises Bethell following his match-winning innings against India

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ANI
Updated At : 01:53 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Manchester [UK], July 5 (ANI): England captain Harry Brook expressed delight after his side's four-wicket victory over India in the 2nd T20I, crediting the team for executing their plans effectively.

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He said England focused on finding the boundary regularly while restricting India's boundary count, a strategy that proved decisive. Brook added that the team was confident of chasing the target after assessing the ground dimensions and wind conditions and felt they were well-placed at the end of the powerplay.

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"Extremely pleased. It's one of the things we spoke about: try to get off the ropes and stop the ropes. We had 11; they had 5. With the wind and dimensions of the ground, we knew we could chase it. We were happy where we were after the power play," Brook said after the match.

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He reserved special praise for Jacob Bethell, calling his match-winning innings phenomenal and describing the youngster as an exceptional talent with remarkable maturity and a bright future. Brook also lauded Sam Curran for making smart use of the wind and ground dimensions with the ball.

The way Bethell played was phenomenal. [Curran] He valued the winds and dimensions as well as he could. [On his knock] I think you've got to try and maximise the powerplay as well as you can. All our batters have shown innovation and can hit all around the ground. [On Bethell] He's an awesome talent out there, rallies the troops well in the field. He's so mature for his age. He's got a long career ahead of him," he said.

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A majestic half-century from Jacob Bethell helped England edge past India by 4 wickets in the second T20I on Saturday in Manchester.

Bethell played a commanding innings of 76 off 46 balls laced with 5 fours and sixes each, leading the hosts to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20 series after the first match was washed out due to rain.

England will now lock horns with India in the third T20 on July 7 at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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