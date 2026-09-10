Head coach Ancelotti plans to use FIFA windows to build a strong, cohesive Brazil ahead of 2030 World Cup

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 10 (ANI): Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has outlined his plans for the national team as they begin a new cycle with the 2030 FIFA World Cup in focus, with the Italian keen to make full use of the available FIFA international windows to build a strong and cohesive collective.

Ancelotti believes the squad must maintain a balance between players who have featured in previous campaigns and newcomers who can form the core of the team in the years ahead, according to a press release from AIFF.

Advertisement

“We have to make a balanced list, with players who played in the last campaign and young players who can bring new energy to the team. The idea is to build something for the future without losing our competitiveness,” said Ancelotti.

Advertisement

A key part of the plan is to identify young players with the potential to make the step up to the senior national team. The coaching staff is also working alongside the youth national team coaches to keep track of players who could eventually contribute at major tournaments, including the Copa América and the World Cup.

“We are looking at young players with potential. We are working together with the youth teams because we want to know which players can help the national team in the future. We have to give them the opportunity when they are ready,” he mentioned.

Advertisement

The technical staff has also expanded its observation of players across different leagues. 10 members of the current squad are playing in the Brazilian Championship, underlining the importance placed on current form and physical condition, regardless of where a player is based.

“We are watching players everywhere. It is not important where they play. What is important is their condition, their quality and what they can give to the national team,” Ancelotti said.

With a four-year cycle ahead, the Brazil coach also stressed the importance of patience and making full use of the FIFA international windows. Despite the limited time available to work with players at international level, Ancelotti believes there are enough opportunities to develop the team's structure and playing style.

“We have four years, so we have time to work. We have to be patient and use the FIFA windows well. We don't have much time together, but we have enough time to prepare a team with a clear idea and a strong collective,” he added.

The objective is to gradually build a new-look Brazil side around the qualities of its emerging generation while maintaining the competitive standards expected of the national team. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)