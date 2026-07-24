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Home / Sports / Head coach Daren Sammy eyes Pakistan Test series to continue West Indies' upward trajectory

Head coach Daren Sammy eyes Pakistan Test series to continue West Indies' upward trajectory

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ANI
Updated At : 03:38 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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St. John's [Antigua and Barbuda], July 24 (ANI): Having endured a demanding start to his tenure with successive Test assignments against Australia, India and New Zealand, Sammy said the team is beginning to show signs of growth and is now focused on building momentum.

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"Look, everything is a process. When I took on this job, when I look at the first three Test series we had: Australia here in difficult conditions, West Indies in India, West Indies in New Zealand. Phew! That was three really challenging ones," Sammy said ahead of the opening Test, according to ICC.

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"And also the players would have had to get the opportunities to fine-tune the team and have them gel well together," he added.

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West Indies claimed a 1-0 home series win over Sri Lanka earlier this month, a result that has boosted confidence in the camp. However, Sammy stressed that the team remains focused on its long-term objectives rather than short-term success.

"We could see some light coming through, especially with the Sri Lanka series. Now we have Pakistan," he added.

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"So, for me, my process has always been simple: understand what the direction we want to go, with my conversations with the director, conversations with the captain and the players, and how we go about doing it. So if you see me looking calm all the time, it's because I understand what we as a group are trying to do and not the noise from the outside," said Sammy.

The series against Pakistan will also carry added emotional significance for the hosts as it will be their first Test assignment since the passing of West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers. Sammy said the team hopes to honour the iconic all-rounder's legacy with its performances.

"We just lost a great one in Sir Garry. What he contributed to the Test game... because of him, we got so many followers, so many lovers of cricket. He contributed so much to that," Sammy added.

He further added, "So throughout this series, we'll be playing, trying to honour his legacy and trying to put in performances that he would be proud of."

West Indies will be led by captain Roston Chase, with Jomel Warrican serving as vice-captain. The pace attack features Shamar Joseph, Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales, while Justin Greaves and Keemo Paul provide seam-bowling all-round options. The spin department includes Warrican, captain Chase and uncapped left-arm spinner Joshua Bishop, who earned his maiden Test call-up after an impressive domestic season.

Top-order batter Kirk McKenzie also returns to the squad following strong performances for Jamaica in first-class cricket, while fast bowler Anderson Phillip has been omitted after featuring in the previous Test against Sri Lanka.

The opening Test begins on Saturday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, with the second Test scheduled to start on August 2 in Port of Spain. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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