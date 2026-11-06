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Home / Sports / Head coach Jorge Jesus names 28-member Portugal squad for after Ronaldo's international retirement

Head coach Jorge Jesus names 28-member Portugal squad for after Ronaldo's international retirement

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ANI
Updated At : 07:47 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Lisbon [Portugal], November 6 (ANI): Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has announced a 28-member squad for the team's final two Group A4 matches of the UEFA Nations League, with right-back Alberto Costa and striker Gustavo Varela earning their maiden senior call-ups.

According to Goal.com, Portugal will host Denmark in Braga on November 14 before travelling to Cardiff to take on Wales on November 17.

Having already secured qualification for the quarter-finals alongside Spain, Portugal will aim to finish at the top of Group A4 in their remaining fixtures.

The squad announcement comes following the international retirement of legendary captain Cristiano Ronaldo, marking the first selection since his departure from international football.

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FC Porto defender Alberto Costa and Monza forward Gustavo Varela are the two notable newcomers in Jesus' selection. Varela has been in impressive form in Italy, leading the Serie A scoring charts with nine goals.

Portugal will, however, be without Francisco Conceicao, who is suspended following his red card against Norway, while Nuno Mendes has been ruled out due to injury.

Defender Joao Cancelo has been included despite being suspended for the opening fixture against Denmark. He will be available for Portugal's subsequent clash against Wales.

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The squad also features the return of Antonio Silva, Mateus Fernandes and Carlos Forbs, while young prospects Rodrigo Mora and Geovany Quenda have also been included.

"Compared to the last squad selection, there are seven new players," Jesus explained regarding his overhaul, as quoted by Goal.com.

"We intend to value the performance they have demonstrated at their respective clubs, which we consider compatible with a call-up to the senior national team. Five of these players were previously part of the under-21 team. Taking Cris's [Cristiano Ronaldo's] words, we want to focus on the renewal and future of the national team," the Portugal head coach added.

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Portugal squad:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Rui Silva, Samuel Soares.

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Alberto Costa, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Tomas Araujo, Antonio Silva, Goncalo Inacio, Nuno Tavares.

Midfielders: Ruben Neves, Joao Palhinha, Mateus Fernandes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva.

Forwards: Pedro Neto, Francisco Trincao, Rafael Leao, Geovany Quenda, Carlos Forbs, Joao Felix, Goncalo Ramos, Fabio Silva, Gustavo Varela. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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