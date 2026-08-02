New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): India U20 men's team head coach Mahesh Gawali has named a 30-player squad for two friendlies against Singapore on August 3 and 6, in Bengaluru.

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The matches, being played as part of the teams' preparations for the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers, will be played behind closed doors at the Centre for Sports Excellence. Both matches will kick off at 19:00 IST, according to AIFF Media.

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India U20 men's squad for Singapore friendlies:

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Goalkeepers: Jaskaran Dub, Pranav Sundarraman, Shuhaid Koya Thangal PS, Suraj Singh Aheibam.

Defenders: Arshvir Singh, Asher Rebello, Ashik Adhikari, Bungson Singh Takhellambam, Karish Soram, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum, Yaipharemba Chingakham.

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Midfielders: Aniket Yadav, Dallalmuon Gangte, Danny Meitei Laishram, Levis Zangminlun, Md Arbash, Rishi Singh Ningthoukhongjam, Rishikanta Meitei Laishram, Samson Ahongshangbam, Shami Singamayum.

Forwards: Agastya Bhat, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Hateem Ali, Nirupam Gowda H, Omang Dodum, Prashan Jajo, Rohen Singh Chaphamayum, Vishal Yadav, Yohaan Benjamin.

Head coach: Mahesh Gawali

Assistant coach: MG Ramachandran

Goalkeeping coach: Parshuram Salwadi

Strength and conditioning coach: Anugrah Suresh. (ANI)

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