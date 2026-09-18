Head, Connolly star as Australia crush Zimbabwe in 2nd ODI to take 2-0 lead

Harare [Zimbabwe], September 18 (ANI): Travis Head's century and an all-round team effort helped Australia secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe after an 84-run victory in the second ODI at the Harare Sports Club.

After being asked to bat first by Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza, Australia posted a massive 356/6 in 50 overs, with Head leading the charge with a blistering 112 off 84 balls.

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Head's knock, which included 15 fours and three sixes, became the highest individual ODI score by an Australian batter against Zimbabwe. He combined with captain Mitchell Marsh to lay a strong foundation, with the opening pair adding 130 runs before Marsh was dismissed for 53 off 63 deliveries.

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Cooper Connolly continued Australia's momentum with a fluent 78 off 69 balls, while 19-year-old Oliver Peake provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 41 off just 18 deliveries to take the visitors past the 350-run mark.

For Zimbabwe, Brad Evans finished with figures of 3/86, while Wellington Masakadza picked up two wickets.

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Chasing 357, Zimbabwe showed fight but were eventually bowled out for 272 in 48.3 overs. Sikandar Raza top-scored for the hosts with a counter-attacking 45 off 49 balls, while Brendan Taylor contributed 39 and Craig Ervine added 38.

Australia's bowling attack kept applying pressure through regular wickets. Adam Zampa claimed 2/62 to complete 200 ODI wickets, while Josh Hazlewood (2/48) and Matt Renshaw (2/44) picked up two wickets each to restrict Zimbabwe's chase.

Connolly capped a fine all-round performance by registering bowling figures of 2/25 in 6.1 overs.

The victory gave Australia an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, with the third and final ODI scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday. (ANI)

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