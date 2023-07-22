Headless India going strong: Mandhana

PTI

Mirpur, July 21

Unperturbed by the absence of a head coach for over six months, the Indian women’s team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana feels that tips shared by a different set of coaching staff will be advantageous.

Since the sacking of Ramesh Powar in December last year, the team has been without a head coach. The side was even forced to play the T20 World Cup in February without the head of the coaching staff.

“The BCCI has been hunting for a long-term coach and we will have one soon,” Mandhana said on the eve of the final women’s ODI of their three-match series against Bangladesh. “It’s not a very big thing in terms of players. We want to play the best brand of cricket we can. All the coaching staff that has come in has been really helpful. Sometimes it’s an advantage, new coaching staff comes with new tips and new positives,” the opener added.