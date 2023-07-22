Headless India going strong: Mandhana

Mirpur, July 21
Unperturbed by the absence of a head coach for over six months, the Indian women’s team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana feels that tips shared by a different set of coaching staff will be advantageous.
Since the sacking of Ramesh Powar in December last year, the team has been without a head coach. The side was even forced to play the T20 World Cup in February without the head of the coaching staff.
“The BCCI has been hunting for a long-term coach and we will have one soon,” Mandhana said on the eve of the final women’s ODI of their three-match series against Bangladesh. “It’s not a very big thing in terms of players. We want to play the best brand of cricket we can. All the coaching staff that has come in has been really helpful. Sometimes it’s an advantage, new coaching staff comes with new tips and new positives,” the opener added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operation at Maharashtra landslide site resumes on third day; 86 people yet to be traced
The landslide at the tribal village, situated on a hill slop...
TMC accuses BJP of stalling Parliament, demands PM open debate on Manipur
Proceedings in both the Houses of Parliament have been paral...
Congress government in Chhattisgarh survives no-trust motion moved by BJP
The no-confidence motion is defeated by voice vote in the st...
Luxury car driver who crushed 9 people to death in Ahmedabad sent to judicial custody
The driver's father, Pragnesh Patel, has also been remanded ...
Brother beheads sister after she eloped with man of same village, carries severed head to police station
The incident took place in the Mithwara village in the Fateh...