‘Heartbroken’ Moroccans keeping focus on task ahead

PTI

Lucknow, September 14

The devastation back home caused by a deadly earthquake that killed close to 3,000 people has jolted the Moroccan players ahead of their Davis Cup tie against India but visiting skipper Mehdi Tahiri said his team is determined to do well against a strong home side.

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake in the High Atlas Mountains on Friday left 2,901 people dead and more than 5,000 injured apart from causing massive destruction.

The same day the Morocco Davis Cup team was on its way to India for the World Group II tie.

Tahiri expressed helplessness when he addressed the media on the eve of the draw.

“Our hearts and souls are with the people back home. It’s very difficult for us to be away in this tough situation. A lot of people have lost their families. We wanted to help people, but unfortunately, we are here,” said Tahiri. “But we have to take it in our stride. We are away, we can’t do much. Our prayers are with them,” he added.

Morocco will be the underdog side in this tie with India possessing better singles players in their line-up but Tahiri said they do not feel threatened by the home team. World No. 156 Sumit Nagal will be the highest-ranked singles player in the two-day tie, while Morocco have their best player in No. 465 Elliot Benchetrit.

Benchetrit, though, has the exposure of playing at the highest level, having played in three Grand Slam events in his career. “Davis Cup is not played on rankings,” countered Tahiri. “We may be the underdogs, but matches are not won on paper by rankings, it's won on courts.”

#Earthquake