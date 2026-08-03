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Home / Sports / "Heartiest congratulations to Team India": Nita Ambani lauds 39-medal winners at CWG 2026

"Heartiest congratulations to Team India": Nita Ambani lauds 39-medal winners at CWG 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 01:53 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], August 3 (ANI): India delivered a memorable performance at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, finishing fourth on the medals table with an impressive haul of 39 medals, including 13 golds. The campaign marks a significant milestone for Indian sport.

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Nita Ambani also congratulated Team India on its inspiring Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026 campaign and celebrated the contingent's historic achievements, according to a Reliance Foundation release.

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Nita Ambani said, "Heartiest congratulations to Team India on an outstanding performance at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, bringing home an incredible 39 medals. Behind every medal is a story of extraordinary dedication, resilience, sacrifice and the indomitable spirit that defines our nation."

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"Our boxers created history with a record-breaking medal haul, while our women athletes shone brilliantly, winning the majority of India's gold medals and proving once again that when given the opportunity, they can conquer the biggest stages in the world," she added.

"Our para-athletes delivered their finest-ever Commonwealth Games performance, inspiring every Indian with their courage, determination and unwavering belief that no dream is beyond reach," Nita Ambani said, as quoted by the release.

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"I am especially delighted that our Reliance Foundation athletes -- Lovlina Borgohain, Murali Sreeshankar and Tejaswin Shankar -- made the nation proud with their remarkable performances. At Reliance Foundation, we believe in nurturing sporting talent from the grassroots to the global stage, empowering every athlete to realise their fullest potential," she said.

"As India looks ahead to hosting the historic Centenary Commonwealth Games in Amdavad in 2030, these champions have ignited the dreams of a new generation. Their achievements remind us that India's sporting journey is only just beginning, and our best is yet to come," Nita Ambani said.

"May their success inspire every young Indian to dream fearlessly, work tirelessly and wear the tricolour with pride," she concluded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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