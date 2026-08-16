DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / "Hearts filled with joy": Ariha Pangambam's father on daughter's gold at Asian Aerobic Gymnastics Championships

"Hearts filled with joy": Ariha Pangambam's father on daughter's gold at Asian Aerobic Gymnastics Championships

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:28 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Imphal (Manipur) [India], August 16 (ANI): Manipur gymnast Ariha Pangambam's gold medal-winning performance at the Asian Aerobic Gymnastics Championships has brought immense joy to her family, with her father, Pangambam Akhelo, recalling the anxiety and excitement they experienced while watching her compete.

Advertisement

Ariha clinched the gold medal in the senior individual women's category at the 10th Asian Aerobic Gymnastics Championships, held earlier this month in Tagaytay City, Philippines.

Advertisement

Speaking about her victory, Akhelo said the family was confident that Ariha would win a medal but did not expect her to finish on top.

Advertisement

"We watched the performance on television. Despite my daughter's participation, we felt anxious and restless throughout the broadcast. Based on her performance, we were confident that she would receive a medal, but we had not anticipated her being the winner. When she won, our hearts were filled with overwhelming joy," he said.

Akhelo said Ariha's training in Manipur has been challenging due to frequent shutdowns and disruptions in the state, which have affected her practice schedule.

Advertisement

"Training is challenging due to the frequent imposition of bandhs and the chaotic situation in Manipur. These disruptions have significantly affected her practice schedule. Despite curfew hours, we attempted to visit the gymnasium in the early morning when it was open," he said.

He also credited Ariha's coach, Yumnam Ranjan, a retired ex-serviceman, for playing an important role in her development as a gymnast.

Ranjan, who trained Ariha at Khuman Lampak, is an approved international judge with the Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI) and the International Gymnastics Federation.

"The coaching and training imparted to my daughter Ariha are comparable to those of other international coaches," Akhelo said.

The proud father said he hopes Ariha can continue to achieve success at the highest level and become a champion at major international competitions.

"I aspire for my daughter to achieve international success and become a champion in the World Championships, Olympics, and World Games," he said.

Ariha's Asian Championships gold marks a significant achievement for the young gymnast and adds to the growing recognition of Indian athletes competing in gymnastics at the international level. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts