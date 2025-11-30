Brisbane [Australia], November 30 (ANI): Veteran England batter Joe Root has provided an injury update on speedster Mark Wood ahead of the Brisbane Test against Australia, starting on December 4.

Advertisement

Wood was out of the England Test setup for nine months after having surgery on his left knee. The right-arm pacer made his comeback to the side during the first Ashes Test in Perth, which the Three Lions lost by eight wickets. Wood bowled 11 overs in the Perth Test.

Advertisement

"I don't know the full ins and outs with Woody, but you know with him he'll do everything he can to be as ready as soon as possible. He's very professional in that regard. He's desperate to do well for England. He'll put everything out on the field, leave no stone unturned. He wants to bowl as fast as he can, as often as possible, in England," Root said while speaking to England.

Advertisement

"In terms of him getting ready, I don't know when it'll be. Whether that's days or weeks, we'll see. But clearly if he does miss out, then that provides a brilliant opportunity for someone to come in. What a great stage to go and perform on, and great opportunity. A lot can happen quite quickly. You can have a real influence on the game. That's the carrot there for whoever it is that gets the opportunity if Woody's not available," Root added.

Root's statement comes after the England seamer missed the first training session in Brisbane on Saturday. Wood became the only one among the 13 team members in England to not show up at Allan Border Field.

Advertisement

As per ESPNcricinfo, Wood's absence from England's opening training session at Allan Border Field on Saturday - before the pink-ball Test - suggests he is being rested as the tourists look to recover from their 1-0 deficit. If all goes smoothly, he is expected to be available again for the third Test in Adelaide, which starts on December 17.

Notably, Wood was England's best bowler on the 2021-22 tour (17 wickets at 26.64), and he took nine wickets in the final Test at Hobart - England's last pink-ball match in Australia. With him being rested, Josh Tongue is likely to take his spot. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)