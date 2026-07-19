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Home / Sports / "Her achievement will inspire young athletes": President Murmu hails PV Sindhu's historic Japan Open triumph

"Her achievement will inspire young athletes": President Murmu hails PV Sindhu's historic Japan Open triumph

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ANI
Updated At : 07:43 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday congratulated PV Sindhu on her historic Japan Open 2026 victory, praising her as the first Indian to win the prestigious title.

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She said Sindhu's achievement marks a significant milestone for Indian badminton and will inspire young athletes to excel in sports.

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Sindhu rediscovered her vintage best to capture her maiden Japan Open title, defeating home favourite and world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-17 in the women's singles final of the BWF Super 750 tournament on Sunday.

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"Heartiest congratulations to PV Sindhu on her triumph at the Japan Open 2026. She has created history by becoming the first Indian to win this prestigious title. It is a significant milestone in the journey of Indian badminton. Her achievement will inspire young athletes to excel in sports," President Mumru wrote in an X post.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan hailed Sindhu's Japan Open triumph as a landmark achievement for India, praising her pursuit of excellence and saying her success will inspire future generations of athletes.

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"Congratulations to PV Sindhu on becoming the first Indian to win the Japan Open. A truly historic achievement that fills the nation with pride! Your unwavering pursuit of excellence continues to inspire millions of young sportspersons across the country. Wishing you many more glorious milestones," VP Radhakrishnan wrote in an X post.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded Sindhu's historic Japan Open victory, highlighting her achievement as a proud moment for India and an example of excellence for aspiring athletes.

"Kudos to @Pvsindhu1 for scripting history by winning the Japan Open 2026. The first Indian to win this prestigious title, Sindhu has brought immense pride for the nation and has put forth an example of inspiration for our youth to achieve great honors for our motherland," Shah said in an X post.

The victory marked Sindhu's first Super 750 title and ended a title drought of more than two years, while also making her the first Indian shuttler to win the prestigious Japan Open. It was her biggest triumph since lifting the BWF World Championships title in 2019.

With the victory in Tokyo, Sindhu not only claimed her maiden Japan Open crown but also sent a strong statement ahead of the major international events later this season. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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