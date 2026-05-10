icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / "Her focus shifted to politics": WFI President alleges Vinesh Phogat is backed by "Congress"

"Her focus shifted to politics": WFI President alleges Vinesh Phogat is backed by "Congress"

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:20 PM May 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 10 (ANI): Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Sanjay Singh on Sunday accused Vinesh Phogat of politicising wrestling and alleged that she is backed by the "Indian National Congress" to further her political ambitions.

Advertisement

He said Vinesh would compete only if she met the legal eligibility criteria, adding that her "focus had shifted to politics" after becoming an MLA. Singh also said that Congress had historically acted against the country and alleged that "Vinesh would now work in line with the party's interests."

Advertisement

In 2024, Phogat won the Julana Assembly seat in the Haryana assembly polls on a Congress ticket, defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate (BJP) Yogesh Kumar.

Advertisement

WFI issued a show-cause notice to the three-time Olympian on Saturday, accusing her of multiple acts of indiscipline and anti-doping violations, while also declaring her ineligible to compete in the National Open Ranking Tournament 2026 in Gonda, scheduled from May 10 to 12.

Pending her response, the federation has barred Phogat from participating in all sanctioned events until at least June 26, 2026.

Advertisement

"If she is legally eligible, then she will be seen on the mat. If she is not legally eligible, then she will not be seen on the mat. Vinesh's motive was to go into politics. The movement was encouraged by the Congress, and she succeeded in it. She became an MLA. Now she will work against the country because the Congress has worked against the country from the beginning," Sanjay Singh told ANI.

This development comes amid a public dispute over the venue of the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. Phogat had recently expressed concerns regarding her safety, noting that Gonda is considered a stronghold of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, against whom she is a complainant in an ongoing sexual harassment case.

WFI's show-cause notice came after Vinesh revealed that she is one of the six women wrestlers who had filed sexual harassment complaints against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Vinesh was eyeing her comeback to professional wrestling with the Gonda event. Vinesh, who had announced her retirement from wrestling in 2024.

In a video message, Phogat questioned how she could compete freely in such an environment.

"Imagine if I go to his house and to his college, where every person would be related to him. I don't think I will be able to give my 100 per cent there," she said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts