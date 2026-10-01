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Home / Sports / "Her journey continues to inspire millions": Delhi minister Ashish Sood meets Mirabai Chanu, congratulates her for Asiad silver

"Her journey continues to inspire millions": Delhi minister Ashish Sood meets Mirabai Chanu, congratulates her for Asiad silver

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ANI
Updated At : 07:37 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Delhi Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday met veteran Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and congratulated her on winning the silver medal in the women's 49kg category at the Asian Games 2026.

Sood shared a video of his meeting with the Olympic medallist on X and praised Chanu's achievement at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, where she lifted a combined 198kg to claim her maiden medal at the continental showpiece.

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"Met @mirabai_chanu and congratulated her on winning the silver medal in the women’s 49 kg weightlifting event at the Asian Games, with an incredible combined lift of 198 kg. Her journey, marked by dedication, discipline and perseverance, continues to inspire millions and bring pride to the nation. Wishing her many more milestones and moments of glory ahead!" Sood wrote on X.

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The 32-year-old Chanu completed all three of her snatch attempts, lifting 83kg, 85kg and 87kg, before registering 107kg and 111kg in her first two clean and jerk attempts to finish with a total of 198kg.

North Korea's Ri Song Gum won the gold with a total lift of 215kg, while Wijayana took the bronze.

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The silver completed a long-awaited medal collection for Chanu at the major international multi-sport events. She had previously won Olympic silver at Tokyo 2020, three Commonwealth Games gold medals and medals at the World Championships, Asian Championships and Commonwealth Championships.

The Asian Games medal had remained the notable missing piece after Chanu finished fourth at the Hangzhou edition in 2023, where an injury forced her to withdraw from her final clean and jerk attempt.

With her silver in Aichi-Nagoya, Chanu became only the second Indian weightlifter after Karnam Malleshwari to win medals at the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships, Asian Championships and Commonwealth Championships.

Chanu's journey to the top began in Nongpok Kakching, Manipur, where she grew up as the youngest of six siblings in a modest family. Her father, Saikhom Kriti Meitei, worked in the Public Works Department, while her mother, Saikhom Tombi, ran a small shop.

Sood has been serving as Delhi's Minister for Home, Power, Urban Development, Education, Higher Education, and Training & Technical Education since February 20, 2025, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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