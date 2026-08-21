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Home / Sports / "Here we go": Carlos Alcaraz confirms US Open return after four-month wrist injury layoff

"Here we go": Carlos Alcaraz confirms US Open return after four-month wrist injury layoff

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ANI
Updated At : 09:28 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], August 21 (ANI): Carlos Alcaraz has confirmed that he will return to action at the US Open 2026 after being sidelined for four months with a wrist injury.

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The 23-year-old Spanish superstar will return to defend his title at the August 30-September 13 tournament in New York after confirming his participation on Thursday.

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"HERE WE GO!" Alcaraz wrote in an X post.

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The seven-time Grand Slam champion has not played a competitive match since April, when he injured his wrist at the Barcelona Open and was forced to withdraw. The setback subsequently ruled him out of the French Open, Wimbledon, and the hard-court tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati.

Alcaraz won his second US Open title last year, beating Jannik Sinner in the final. He then won the Australian Open.

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However, after winning his opening match at the Barcelona Open, Alcaraz was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to a wrist injury. Despite his prolonged absence, he has retained his No. 2 ranking.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has also been sidelined since winning Wimbledon. The Italian withdrew from the Cincinnati tournament due to a right knee injury, raising concerns over his fitness ahead of the US Open.

The official X handle of the Cincinnati Open made the announcement, leaving the tournament without two of the brightest young superstars of the modern era, Sinner and his arch-rival Carlos Alcaraz.

"Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open due to a right knee injury. Wishing all the best to our 2024 champion, and can't wait to see you again next year!," posted the tournament's official handle.

Alcaraz won his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2022 US Open, becoming, at just 19, the youngest player ever to reach the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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