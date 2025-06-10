New Delhi [India] June 10 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes that Australia skipper Pat Cummins is an exceptional captain because he unites the team, is a match-winner, and commands respect in the dressing room, which leads to more victories.

Advertisement

Pat Cummins led Australia to their sixth ODI World Cup title after beating hosts India in the final of the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad and to their maiden WTC title in the same year. He is also leading Aussies to their second WTC Final scheduled on June 11 against South Africa.

"Cummins is one of those leaders who brings everyone together. More importantly, he's a proven match-winner with great command in the dressing room. When your team respects and rallies behind you, you win more matches. That's what makes him a very special captain for Australia," JioStar expert Harbhajan Singh said while speaking on JioHotstar and Star Sports network.

Advertisement

Harbhajan also believed Australia is well-prepared for the WTC final fixture due to their experience in England, understanding of the conditions, and their ability to handle pressure.

"Australia will come prepared. They've played a lot of cricket in England--Ashes, the last WTC Final--and that experience will count. They understand these conditions better than South Africa. Plus, they're a champion side. The difference lies in how you handle pressure during big matches, and Aussies are masters at that. That's why they've won more trophies than anyone else," he added.

Advertisement

Australia hasn't lost a Test series in the past two years, winning away in New Zealand and Sri Lanka while retaining the Ashes in England in 2023.

They also defeated Pakistan and India at home, along with a draw against the West Indies, to secure a spot in the WTC decider against the Proteas.

Australia playing 11 for WTC final: 1. Usman Khawaja, 2. Marnus Labuschagne, 3. Cameron Green, 4. Steve Smith, 5. Travis Head, 6. Beau Webster, 7. Alex Carey (wk), 8. Pat Cummins (c), 9. Mitchell Starc, 10. Nathan Lyon, 11. Josh Hazlewood. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)