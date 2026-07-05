Houston (Texas) [US], July 5 (ANI): Canada defender Richie Laryea played down his on-field confrontation with Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi during his side's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 defeat, saying both players were simply doing everything they could for their countries in a high-stakes knockout contest.

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Reflecting on the heated exchange after the match, Laryea said, as per TSN, "He's fighting to defend his country and team, I'm doing the exact same."

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The clash between the two defenders was one of several emotional moments in a fiercely contested encounter that ultimately ended Canada's historic World Cup campaign, as Morocco produced a dominant second-half display to claim a 3-0 victory and become the first team to reach the quarter-finals.

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Backed by a passionate home crowd in Houston, Canada made the brighter start and created the game's first clear opportunity inside the opening 15 minutes. Tani Oluwaseyi broke through on goal but was denied by an excellent close-range save from Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

The hosts continued to threaten before the interval, with Alistair Johnston finding space inside the penalty area only to direct his header straight at a defender. Morocco, meanwhile, struggled to impose themselves in the opening half, managing only a long-range effort from Soufiane Rahimi that was comfortably gathered by Maxime Crepeau.

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The momentum shifted completely after the restart.

Just five minutes into the second half, Achraf Hakimi's clever free-kick found Azzedine Ounahi on the edge of the penalty area, and the midfielder calmly swept the ball into the bottom corner to give Morocco the lead.

Canada responded by pushing numbers forward but failed to capitalise on their chances. Jonathan David fired a dangerous free-kick over the crossbar, while substitute Tajon Buchanan forced Bounou into another impressive save from distance.

With the co-hosts chasing an equaliser, Morocco struck decisively on the counterattack. Brahim Diaz surged down the right before cutting the ball back for Ounahi, who rifled his second goal into the roof of the net to effectively end Canada's hopes. Rahimi then added a third goal with virtually the final kick of the match to complete an emphatic victory.

The result extended Morocco's unbeaten run to 10 matches and booked a quarter-final showdown, while Canada's campaign came to an end after achieving a historic first by progressing beyond the World Cup group stage for the first time. (ANI)

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