HI names Harman, Savita best players

India captain Harmanpreet Singh and senior goalkeeper Savita Punia on Saturday won the Hockey India player of the year awards in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively.

Harmanpreet led India to the bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He was also a part of the Tokyo Games bronze medal-winning side.

“This award means a lot, it is a motivation for youngsters to work hard towards their goals and achieve success in life. It’s really a special day for all of us,” Harmanpreet said.

It was double celebration for Savita as she also won the goalkeeper of the year award. This was the third time that Savita won the award. “I am really honoured to receive the awards but it wouldn’t have been possible without my teammates. I am really grateful for the recognition and it will continue to motivate me towards my game,” Savita said in a video message.

The awards were held to commemorate 100 years of Indian hockey and also to celebrate the country’s World Cup win in 1975

in Kuala Lumpur.

The 1975 Men’s World Cup-winning team was conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement award.

Abhishek won the forward of the year award while Hardik Singh was named the midfielder of the year. The defender of the year award went to Amit Rohidas.

Araijeet Singh Hundal won the men’s U-21 player of the year award, while Deepika bagged the player of the year award in the women’s U-21 category.