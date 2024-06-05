High five for Farooqi as Afghanistan thrash Uganda

Providence (Guyana), June 4
Pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi produced a fiery spell after Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran struck half-centuries in a solid opening partnership as Afghanistan began their T20 World Cup campaign with a comprehensive 125-run victory over debutants Uganda here.
Opener Gurbaz (76 off 45 balls) and his partner Zadran (70 off 46 balls) registered the second-highest opening partnership (154) in the men’s T20 World Cup as Afghanistan posted a challenging 183/5 after being asked to bat.
Left-arm pacer Farooqi (5/9) then knocked the wind out of the Ugandan batting line-up with his maiden five-wicket haul, with the debutants being shot out for 58 in 16 overs.
“The kind of start we wanted as a team. Does not matter who we play, it is about the mindset,” skipper Rashid Khan, who polished off the tail.
Seamer Farooqi was twice on the brink of claiming a hat-trick. He was lethal with the new ball.
After being hit for a four off his first delivery, he bowled a brilliant in-swinger which clipped Ronak Patel’s bat before crashing into the stumps. He then trapped Roger Mukasa lbw with a similar delivery.
“I have missed it (getting the hat-trick) a few times. Something that is not under my control and if I get a chance again, I will try to get that hat-trick,” Farooqi said while collecting his Player of the Match award.
Brief scores: Afghanistan: 183/5 in 20 overs (Gurbaz 76, Zadran 70); Uganda: 58 in 16 overs (Farooqi 5/9, Naveen 2/4, Rashid 2/12).
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav on same plane to Delhi as NDA, INDIA plan next move
BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes...
Will propose and support Modi for PM: JD(U) ends suspense ahead of NDA meet today
The TDP had also pledged support for PM Modi on Tuesday
What jeopardised things for AAP in Punjab 2 years after landslide victory
Of 5 Punjab Cabinet ministers, only one registers victory; s...
We are in NDA, asserts TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu ahead of Delhi meeting
Janasena party's chief Pawan Kalyan will also be attending t...
What US said about reports of external influence over Indian elections by western powers
Expects close partnership between US and India to continue