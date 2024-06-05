High five for Farooqi as Afghanistan thrash Uganda

PTI

Providence (Guyana), June 4

Pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi produced a fiery spell after Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran struck half-centuries in a solid opening partnership as Afghanistan began their T20 World Cup campaign with a comprehensive 125-run victory over debutants Uganda here.

Opener Gurbaz (76 off 45 balls) and his partner Zadran (70 off 46 balls) registered the second-highest opening partnership (154) in the men’s T20 World Cup as Afghanistan posted a challenging 183/5 after being asked to bat.

Left-arm pacer Farooqi (5/9) then knocked the wind out of the Ugandan batting line-up with his maiden five-wicket haul, with the debutants being shot out for 58 in 16 overs.

“The kind of start we wanted as a team. Does not matter who we play, it is about the mindset,” skipper Rashid Khan, who polished off the tail.

Seamer Farooqi was twice on the brink of claiming a hat-trick. He was lethal with the new ball.

After being hit for a four off his first delivery, he bowled a brilliant in-swinger which clipped Ronak Patel’s bat before crashing into the stumps. He then trapped Roger Mukasa lbw with a similar delivery.

“I have missed it (getting the hat-trick) a few times. Something that is not under my control and if I get a chance again, I will try to get that hat-trick,” Farooqi said while collecting his Player of the Match award.

Brief scores: Afghanistan: 183/5 in 20 overs (Gurbaz 76, Zadran 70); Uganda: 58 in 16 overs (Farooqi 5/9, Naveen 2/4, Rashid 2/12).

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Afghanistan #Cricket