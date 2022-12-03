High-five for Unnati & Co

PTI

New Delhi, December 2

India’s shuttlers, including Unnati Hooda, assured the country of five medals at the Junior Asia Championships in Nonthaburi, Thailand, today.

Unnati, Gnana Dattu and Anish Thoppani entered the singles semifinals, while Arsh Mohammad and Sanskar Saraswat, and Bjorn Jaison and Aathish Sreenivas PV reached the last-four stage in the doubles category.

World No. 4 Unnati beat South Korea’s Min Ji Kim 21-15 21-18 in the U-17 women’s singles quarterfinals. Gnana and Anish entered the U-15 men’s singles semifinals.