Home / Sports / High jumper Shailesh opens India’s account with gold at World Para Athletics Championships

High jumper Shailesh opens India’s account with gold at World Para Athletics Championships

The 25-year-old shatters the Championship record and Asian record with a personal best effort of 1.91m in the T42 category

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:32 PM Sep 27, 2025 IST
India's Shailesh Kumar reacts during the Men's High Jump T63 Final of the World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi 2025 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on September 27, 2025. Reuters
Shailesh Kumar and Varun Singh Bhati opened hosts India’s account at the World Para Athletics Championships, winning the gold and bronze medals respectively in the men’s high jump T63 event here on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Shailesh shattered the Championship record and Asian record with a personal best effort of 1.91m in the T42 category to stand atop the podium.

Former Para Asian Games medallist Bhati clinched the bronze while reigning Olympic champion USA’s Ezra Frech took home the silver.

Bhatti and Frech both finished with a best clearance of 1.85m but the American beat the Indian on count-back.

Rahul, the third Indian in fray, finished fourth with a personal best effort of 1.78m.

Shailesh, Bhati and Rahul are T42 athletes who have single above-the-knee amputations or a disability that is comparable.

T63 classification is for athletes with single through knee or above knee limb deficiency.

T63 and T42 athletes can be combined in a single event, and the process was followed on Saturday.

