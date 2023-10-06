High-risk approach

Hyderabad: Pakistan will embrace the ultra aggressive approach that has worked wonders for some of their World Cup rivals and add their own touch to it, team director Mickey Arthur said today without elaborating on what that would be. Speaking on the eve of their tournament opener against the Netherlands, Arthur said the 1992 champions were good enough to claim a second title with a brand of cricket similar to that played by the likes of England and Australia. “The players have embraced it. It’s going to take a little bit of time, but I always say there’s always two ways to skin a cat,” Arthur said. Reuters

