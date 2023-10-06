High-risk approach

Hyderabad: Pakistan will embrace the ultra aggressive approach that has worked wonders for some of their World Cup rivals and add their own touch to it, team director Mickey Arthur said today without elaborating on what that would be. Speaking on the eve of their tournament opener against the Netherlands, Arthur said the 1992 champions were good enough to claim a second title with a brand of cricket similar to that played by the likes of England and Australia. “The players have embraced it. It’s going to take a little bit of time, but I always say there’s always two ways to skin a cat,” Arthur said. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ Supreme Court turns the heat on ED
Court asks why PMLA if Manish Sisodia hasn’t used proceeds
21-year-old British-Sikh gets 9 years in jail for plotting to kill 'Queen in revenge for Jallianwala Bagh massacre'
Chail fantasised about killing the late monarch since adoles...
Shubman Gill down with fever, could be doubtful opener for Sunday's World Cup match
It is learnt that Gill is being tested for dengue and in tha...