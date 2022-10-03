 Higher strike rate was a demand of innings: KL Rahul : The Tribune India

Higher strike rate was a demand of innings: KL Rahul

Rahul sizzled with a 28-ball 57 in the India's series-clinching 16-run win over South Africa in the second T20I to silence his critics on Sunday

Higher strike rate was a demand of innings: KL Rahul

KL Rahul after scoring a fifty at Guwahati. PTI

PTI

Guwahati, October 3

Shortly after he let his bat do the talking amid criticism regarding his slow strike rate, India opener KL Rahul countered his detractors, saying he bats according to the "demand of the innings".

Rahul sizzled with a 28-ball 57 in the India's series-clinching 16-run win over South Africa in the second T20I to silence his critics on Sunday.

The Indian vice-captain's strike rate had come under scanner during the Asia Cup and his 56-ball 51 against South Africa in the series opener at Thiruvananthapuram.

"Yes, going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings," Rahul said at the post-match press conference.

"When you are batting first you obviously want to give yourself a couple of overs to assess the conditions to see what are the shots that you can play, you talk to your partner,"      

"You sort of give yourself a target and then you try and play accordingly. We've always tried to be more aggressive, take a lot of risks, that was what was needed from me today and I'm happy that it came off," he added.

Rahul was seen hitting a couple of sixes effortlessly over fine square leg with his impressive wrist work.

"Yes, there's a certain gift all of us have, that's why we are playing for the country. We have got this far because there's naturally certain talents.

"It's T20 cricket, you have to get in position to try to hit sixes. When the balls come at 145kmph, you don't have much time to see the ball and react, you hit with instinct. It's a lot of practice over the years," he said.

Their aggressive approach while batting was a conscious effort post the last T20 World Cup debacle in the UAE where India failed to make the knockouts.

"That effort has been there for last 10-12 months since the last World Cup, that (scoring big runs batting first) is something that we have consciously tried to get better at. We've done it whenever we've got opportunities."         

Bowling not a concern

Rahul also came to the rescue of India's under-fire pacers who capped another poor outing here on Sunday.

Defending 237, India reduced the South Africans to 47/3 but the hosts were unable to break the 174-run partnership between David Miller and Quinton de Kock as the duo almost led the Proteas to a memorable victory.

"If it was such a big concern then I don't think we would've won so many games. It's never that one skill that wins you games," Rahul said.

"We always want to keep getting better as a team. Today was one of those days when our bowlers couldn't execute seven out of 10 balls or so but that doesn't mean it will keep happening. This is something we need to learn and get better at."

"In the last game they restricted the team to 106 and today they went for runs. You have to take into consideration the conditions also, the pitch," the 30-year-old added.

Arshdeep Singh, who dismissed Temba Bavuma and Rilee Rossouw in three balls in his first over, leaked 62 runs in his four overs, while Harshal Patel had the poor figures of 4-0-45-0. Both of them are in the World Cup-bound squad.

The Indian opener, who hit a successive half-century, added that the dew made it difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball.

"It was humid and there was dew, so it was hard for the bowlers to grip the ball and when the opposition is chasing 240, you know batters are gonna come hard, try and smash every ball." 

"In a format like this, you will have good and bad days both as batters and bowlers. It's a high-intensity and high-risk game." 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Punjabi singer Alfaaz injured after being ‘attacked’ at eatery in Mohali, rapper Honey Singh shares Instagram post

2
Haryana

In Haryana's textile city, 6 lakh workers plan to leave

3
Sports

Snake interrupts play during second India-South Africa T20I

4
Delhi

‘Bomb threat’ on board Iranian plane over Indian airspace triggers alert, IAF jets scrambled from Punjab, Jodhpur

5
Nation

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health deteriorates, shifted to ICU

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Accused gangster Deepak Tinu gives Mansa cops the slip

7
Nation

No fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu

8
Diaspora

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

9
Pollywood

Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him

10
Nation

Drenched in rain, Rahul Gandhi says nothing can stop Bharat Jodo Yatra

Don't Miss

View All
Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets
J & K

Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets

From singing on street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart
Entertainment

From singing in street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart

‘Me too’-accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss 16’, netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director
Trending

'Me Too' accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 16', netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25
Nation

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Sidhu Moosewala’s YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath Dham reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand
Nation

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath temple reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand

Dog owners in a fix after MC ban
Chandigarh

Panchkula: Dog owners in a fix after MC ban

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video

Top News

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian origin civil aircraft: Statement

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...

Film crew shooting at Pakistan gurdwara with shoes on sparks outrage amongst Sikh community

Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs

Video goes viral on social media

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day

Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen and 326 drivers, minister says in Vidhan Sabha

Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha

Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...


Cities

View All

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs

To inspect facelift ‘lapses’, central experts to visit Jallianwala Bagh

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Amritsar: Interstate drug cartel busted, heroin seized

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh seeks prayers

Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him

Zirakpur underpass work tardy, set to skip October deadline

Work allotted, way paved for recarpeting of 34 stretches in Chandigarh

PGI to table agenda for nod to MBBS course

Notification soon on holy status for Mansa Devi area

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

In Gujarat, Kejriwal promises Rs 40/day for upkeep of cows

6-yr-old boy killed as ‘human sacrifice’ in Delhi; 2 arrested

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Road blockade triggers outrage on social media

Road blockade in Jalandhar triggers outrage on social media

Hoshiarpur: Former civil surgeon donates blood for 101st time on Gandhi Jayanti

Retd college teachers of Guru Nanak Dev University seek leave encashment benefits

6 nabbed with drugs

Double delight for Nawanshahr

Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for ~36.7L fraud

Ludhiana: Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for Rs 36.7L fraud

Performance audit reveals serious irregularities in solid waste management in Ludhiana

2 found infected with Covid in Ludhiana district

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Groups indulge in clash over apology to Punjabi singer G Khan at temple

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

On hospital visit, drug smuggler Amrik Singh escapes from custody in Patiala

Swachh rankings: At 117, Patiala slips 59 spots

Nimrat Kaur shares a special connection with Patiala and she is here to strengthen that bond

Health Department to hold surprise check in Patiala district hospitals at night