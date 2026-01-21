HIL: Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons claim shootout bonus with 4-2 win after 3-3 draw against Ranchi Royals

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 21 (ANI): The Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons edged past the Ranchi Royals 4-2 in a dramatic shootout at the Men's Hockey India League (HIL), after a pulsating encounter ended 3-3 at full time.

While the Dragons claimed the bonus point for their shootout victory, the Royals did enough to secure second place on the points table, setting up a blockbuster Qualifier 1 clash against the Kalinga Lancers on Friday, as per a release from HIL.

The Hyderabad Toofans have also booked their place in the playoffs, while JSW Soorma Hockey Club must win by a seven-goal margin in tomorrow's clash against the SG Pipers to clinch the fourth playoff spot ahead of HIL GC.

Tom Boon struck twice for the Royals (9', 35'), complementing Mandeep Singh's (1') early opener in the first minute. The Dragons fought back through a brace from Blake Govers (24', 53') and a goal from Karthi Selvam (32'). During the shootout, Nathan Ephraums, Blake Govers, Uttam Singh, and Tom Craig converted their chances for the Dragons.

In the first quarter, a lightning-fast opening move from the Royals saw them surge ahead in just 28 seconds. Following a series of crisp passes, Maxime Van Oost took a close-range shot on goal. The experienced Mandeep Singh pounced on the rebound and, from the tightest of angles, deftly scooped the ball into the net.

The Royals doubled the lead through a penalty corner in the ninth minute. Tom Boon's drag-flick from the top was blocked, but the captain quickly found the ball again and slotted it past the Dragons' goalkeeper, David Harte. After a quick breakaway on the left flank, Araijeet Singh expertly found Manmeet Singh on the edge of the circle, but the powerful shot was closed down by an outstretched Harte.

The pace of the encounter slowed down in the second quarter as the Dragons roared back. Though the Royals continued to look dangerous in attack, it was the Dragons who scored after their first penalty corner of the match. Blake Govers stepped up in the 24th minute to make it 2-1 and keep his side in the contest.

The Dragons carried the momentum into the third quarter. After a Blake Govers touch, Karthi Selvam tapped it in from close range to level the scoreline. The Royals reclaimed the lead shortly after, when Tom Boon scored his second goal of the night with a penalty stroke to make it 3-2.

In the final quarter, the Dragons were rewarded for their persistence in the 53rd minute as Govers converted a penalty corner for his second goal of the night. Araijeet nearly found the winner for the Royals with a reverse tomahawk from the edge of the circle, but goalkeeper Suraj Karkera dealt with the threat to ensure the scores were tied at the end of 60 minutes. (ANI)

