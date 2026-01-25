HIL: Ranchi Royals sail into the final with a thrilling 3-2 win against Hyderabad Toofans

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India] January 25 (ANI): Ranchi Royals registered a sensational 3-2 win against Hyderabad Toofans in Qualifier 2 of the Men's Hockey India League 2026 (HIL) here at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

It was a hat-trick of goals by Tom Boon (13', 15', 34') that ensured Royals book their place in the final against Vedanta Kalinga Lancers on Monday. Meanwhile, for Toofans, Jacob Anderson (5') and Amandeep Lakra (38') scored a goal each, as per a release from HIL.

It was top-class action between the two teams, with Hyderabad Toofans getting off the blocks with a sensational goal by Jacob Anderson in only the 5th minute of the game.

It was a goal brilliantly set up by India's rising midfielder Rajinder Singh, who tackled almost three defenders as he swiftly made his way from the right flank to find Anderson poised in front of the goal post to get the perfect deflection.

Only seconds earlier, Manpreet Singh had launched a stupendous shot aimed at the post from outside the D, but unfortunately, Manmeet Singh was inches away from getting his stick on it. The 1-0 lead by Toofans put them in good stead, but they ended up squandering it when they gave away two easy PCs to Ranchi Royals.

With Tom Boon in their ranks, the Royals were sure to capitalise on it. Boon struck two back-to-back goals with a good injection from the experienced Manpreet Singh in the 13th and 15th minutes to end an entertaining opening quarter.

The second quarter remained goalless despite some fantastic attempts on goal from both teams, showing just how desperate they were to secure a place in the final. The Royals returned from the half-time break with a clear intent to take a further lead.

It was Tom Boon again at the centre of the action when his team won another PC in the 34th minute. Once again, it was a fine injection by Manpreet that was picked up fiercely by Boon to flick it past the Toofans keeper. This goal put the Royals ahead by 3-1. But four minutes later, Junior World Cup bronze medal winner Amandeep Lakra struck one for the Toofans in style. It was a PC that was well-executed by the youngster.

The final quarter remained tense, with Toofans raising the ante to score an equaliser. They even found a few opportunities by earning PC, but couldn't capitalise on them, while the Royals did well defensively to hold on to their 3-2 lead. (ANI)

