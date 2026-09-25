Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu congratulates long-distance runner Seema Kumari on Asian Games bronze

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 25 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu congratulated athlete Seema Kumari for winning the bronze medal in the women’s 10,000 m event at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Seema, who hails from Chamba district, clocked 32:50.05 to secure third place and bring an athletics medal to India. Her bronze also ended India’s 16-year wait for a medal in the women’s 10,000m event at the Asian Games.

Advertisement

CM Sukhu said Seema’s achievement was a matter of immense pride for Himachal Pradesh and lauded her dedication, perseverance and determination.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said her performance reflected the sporting talent of Himachal Pradesh and would inspire young athletes across the state to pursue their sporting aspirations.

He also said the state government was committed to providing better facilities, training opportunities and an enabling environment for sportspersons to excel at national and international competitions. Sukhu added that the government would continue to encourage talented athletes and extend all possible support to help them realise their dreams.

Advertisement

Seema remained in medal contention until the final stages of the race before pulling away from the chasing pack to secure bronze.

Winfred Yavi won the gold medal in 32:39.18, while Japan’s Nozomi Tanaka took silver in 32:41.54.

The last time India won a medal in the women’s 10,000m at the Asian Games was in 2010, when Preeja Sreedharan and Kavita Raut finished first and second, respectively.

Born on January 10, 2001, Seema has represented India at several major international competitions and established herself as a consistent performer on the national and international stage.

India also secured several medals on Day 6 of the Games. Manush Shah and Diya Chitale won bronze in table tennis mixed doubles, while shooters Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh claimed gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar won silver in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event.

India’s kabaddi teams advanced to the finals, while Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar secured another medal in squash mixed doubles. India’s women also defeated Japan 3-1 in hockey.

India’s medal tally stood at 20, comprising two gold, eight silver and 10 bronze medals, placing the country 12th in the standings at the time of writing. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)