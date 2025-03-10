Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 10 (ANI): Team Himachal Pradesh displayed exceptional skill and determination on the second day of the Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg, securing a gold and silver medal in the highly competitive women's ski mountaineering vertical race.

Tenzin Dolma clinched the gold medal, showcasing her remarkable talent and endurance, while Natasha Mehar secured the silver, further solidifying Himachal Pradesh's dominance in the event. This impressive performance brought the team's total medal tally to four by the end of day two.

Rajesh Rana, the coach of the Himachal Pradesh team, expressed immense pride in his athletes' achievements.

"The team has been putting in tremendous effort and dedication in their training," he said, according to a release by HP skiing Association.

"Their hard work has truly paid off, and I am incredibly happy with their performance," he added.

Kavita Thakur, District Sports Officer Kullu, who is accompanying the team as the Chef De Mission, was present at the venue, providing unwavering support and boosting the confidence of the athletes. Her presence underscored the commitment of the Himachal Pradesh sports authorities to the success of their athletes.

The Khelo India Winter Games continue to highlight the talent and potential of winter sports athletes from across the country. The outstanding performance of the Himachal Pradesh team in Gulmarg serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes and reinforces the growing prominence of winter sports in India.

Earlier on Sunday, defending champions Indian Army began their Khelo India Winter Games 2025 campaign in a commanding fashion clinching four out of the 12 medals on offer on Sunday, according to a release from SAI Media & Ministry.

Army won two gold, two silver and three bronze medals followed by Himachal Pradesh taking one gold, one silver and one bronze medal.

Hosts UT of Jammu & Kashmir captured one gold and one silver medal to make it a dramatic opening day of the Khelo India Winter Games second leg.

The Indian Army dominated the Nordic skiing men's 10km event capturing all the three medals.

Sunny Singh won gold, Manjeet took home silver and Raj Din settled for bronze.

In Nordic skiing women's 5km event, Karnataka's Bhavani Thekkada clinched the gold with a time of 17:43.47. The 28-year-old certified trainer and mountaineer, Bhavani was the only athlete to win a hattrick of gold medals in Gulmarg in the last Khelo India Winter Games edition. ITBP duo of Selma Soreng and Kusum Rana settled with silver and bronze medals respectively.

In ski mountairneering men's sprint event, Rajeshwar Singh led the charge for the Indian Army clinching gold with a time of 15 minutes 13.40 seconds. Siddharth Gadekar won Maharashtra's only medal, taking silver with a time of 15:30.91. Uttarakhand's Mayank Dimri settled for the bronze.

In alpine skiing men's slalom, Himachal Pradesh's Yogesh Kumar took home the gold, followed by Army duo of Jigmet Rafastan (silver) and Bakir Hussain (bronze) completing a 2-3 podium finish.

In men's slalom of snowboarding discipline, local favourites Mehrajuddin Khan and Zubair Ahmad Lone completed a 1-2 finish for the hosts followed by Army's Vivek Rana, who settled for the bronze medal.

In women's slalom of snowboarding discipline, Uttarakhand's Menka Gunjiyal dominated the race to pocket gold with an impressive timing of 24:44.90. (ANI)

