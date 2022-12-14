Himachal Pradesh skittle Haryana for 46, take 200-run lead on Day 1

Rohtak
Himachal Pradesh’s seamers shot hosts Haryana out for 46 before their batters took control on Day 1 of their Ranji Trophy Group A match. In a Group D match in Mohali, opener Prabhsimran Singh struck 202 as Punjab eased to 363/3 against Chandigarh on the first day.
Brief scores: Haryana 46 all out in 20.4 overs (Vaibhav 4/15, Sidharth 3/12); HP 246/1 (Prashant 137, Raghav 86*); Punjab: 363/3 (Prabhsimran 202, Abhishek 100; Chandigarh
Cuttack
India beat Bangladesh in T20 World Cup for Blind
India defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets to secure their third consecutive win in the T20 World Cup for the Blind.
Brief scores: Bangladesh: 166/4 (Rahman 75); India 167/3 in 13.1 overs (Rao 73). — Agencies
