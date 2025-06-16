Himachal Pradesh: 'Special leave attendance' for sportsperson participating in National and International events

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): Promoting holistic development of the players who participate in National, State and International sports competition, the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has issued directions to various sports bodies to consider them as being present during the period they represent India at National and International Sports events, as per the press release from state govenment.

This approach is likely aimed at fostering well-rounded individuals who excel in both academics and sports.

He said that currently, students participating in events organized by various sports associations, federations, or boards are marked absent in schools due to lack of special leave provisions. This not only affects their attendance but also their internal assessments.

For the first time in the state such progressive decision has been taken under which it has now been mandated that participation certificates or letters issued by recognized sports bodies will serve as valid proof for participation in National and Sports events. Schools have been directed to mark such students on 'special leave' instead of marking them absent, similar to the provisions followed for the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) competitions.

"It should be ensured that the schools should not show such days as absent but should record them as special leave attendance in the attendance register", he remarked.

"This reflects a shift towards an integrated approach where sports and academics complement each other," the Chief Minister stated.

To mark presence in schools, highlights a move towards a more integrated and balanced approach to student development, where academics and sports are seen as complementary aspects of a student's overall growth, said the Chief Minister.

Besides this, the state government has taken a remarkable step towards promoting sports and honouring the achievements of the athletes of the state. In a historic move Chief Minister stated that 21 International medal winners were awarded cash prizes worth Rs. 14.77 crore with increased prize money which marks a significant shift in how the state recognizes and values the hard work, dedication and International success of its sportspersons.

The highest cash award was presented to Paralympian Nishad Kumar from Una district, who received Rs. 7.80 crore for his outstanding achievements in high jump at various para-games, including the prestigious Tokyo Paralympics. Ajay Kumar a para-athlete from Mandi, was awarded Rs. 2.50 crore for his medal-winning performance in the 400 meter race.

Similarly, Vikas Thakur from Hamirpur was honoured with Rs. 2 crore for clinching a medal in the weightlifting event. In the sport of kabaddi, eight athletes Ritu Negi, Pushpa and Sushma Sharma from Sirmaur, Nidhi Sharma from Bilaspur, Jyoti from Solan and Vishal Bhardwaj from Una, were each awarded Rs. 33.32 lakh for bringing glory to the state at International tournaments. Cricketing star Renuka Singh Thakur from Shimla was also presented Rs. 13.32 lakh for her remarkable contribution to the game.

In addition to these honours, around Rs. 44 lakh were distributed among other outstanding athletes, which presents the state's inclusive approach to recognize talent across a range of sports disciplines.

The government's support goes beyond just cash rewards. Significant efforts have been made to improve player welfare. As many as 421 players received Rs. 76.98 lakh as diet money and 235 players were given Rs. 6.01 lakh to support their travel expenses. These measures ensure that athletes are not only celebrated after achieving success but are also supported throughout their sporting journey.

To further strengthen the sports ecosystem in the state, the government is constructing an international-level sports stadium in Nadaun, Hamirpur. This world-class facility is expected to play a key role in nurturing young talent and providing top-level training infrastructure for athletes.

By recognising and supporting its sportspersons in such an extraordinary manner, the State government is sending a clear message that 'sports is not just a passion but a priority', said Sh. Sukhu. The students selected for National and International events are not just talented athletes but also dedicated students who understand the importance of balancing their academic and sporting pursuits.

With continued support and infrastructure development, Himachal Pradesh is steadily positioning itself as a strong contender in the national and international sporting landscape, he remarked. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)