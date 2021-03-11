Himachal’s Khitta & Banshtu win shooting WC medals

Shimla: Two shooters from Rohru, Zeena Khitta and Surya Pratap Banshtu, won medals at the ISSF Junior Shooting World Cup in Germany. While Zeena won a gold in the 10m air rifle team event, Banshtu won a silver in the 50m prone mixed team event.
Evian-les-Bains (France)
Tvesa T-16 after Rd 1, Aditi gets hole-in-one in Rd 2
India’s Tvesa Malik carded two birdies and as many bogeys for an even-par 71 to lie tied-16 alongside compatriot Aditi Ashok after the first round of the Jabra Ladies Open here. Ashok also carded a 71 but had an eventful round with five birdies and five bogeys.
LONDON
Wasteful Chelsea set to finish 3rd after draw
Chelsea defender Marco Alonso scored a glorious equaliser to earn a 1-1 home draw with Leicester City on Thursday and effectively seal third place in the EPL ahead of the final round of fixtures.
Geneva
Ruud, Opelka advance to semifinals meeting
Casper Ruud advanced to the Geneva Open semifinals in defence of his title by beating Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-4 7-6 (3). He next faces Reilly Opelka, who beat Tallon Griekspoor. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
10 flights from Delhi diverted to Amritsar airport after heavy rain
A cyclonic circulation persisting over Punjab and Haryana wi...
Veteran Akali leader and former Punjab minister Tota Singh passes away at 81
The former president of the Akali Dal dies of prolonged illn...
Navjot Singh Sidhu may spend less than 8 months in jail
Partap Singh Bajwa, Raja Warring lend support to ex-PCC chie...