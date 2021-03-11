Himachal’s Khitta & Banshtu win shooting WC medals

Shimla: Two shooters from Rohru, Zeena Khitta and Surya Pratap Banshtu, won medals at the ISSF Junior Shooting World Cup in Germany. While Zeena won a gold in the 10m air rifle team event, Banshtu won a silver in the 50m prone mixed team event.

Evian-les-Bains (France)

Tvesa T-16 after Rd 1, Aditi gets hole-in-one in Rd 2

India’s Tvesa Malik carded two birdies and as many bogeys for an even-par 71 to lie tied-16 alongside compatriot Aditi Ashok after the first round of the Jabra Ladies Open here. Ashok also carded a 71 but had an eventful round with five birdies and five bogeys.

LONDON

Wasteful Chelsea set to finish 3rd after draw

Chelsea defender Marco Alonso scored a glorious equaliser to earn a 1-1 home draw with Leicester City on Thursday and effectively seal third place in the EPL ahead of the final round of fixtures.

Geneva

Ruud, Opelka advance to semifinals meeting

Casper Ruud advanced to the Geneva Open semifinals in defence of his title by beating Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-4 7-6 (3). He next faces Reilly Opelka, who beat Tallon Griekspoor. Agencies