DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Himanshu Nandal begins Asian Para Games 2026 build-up with high-performance training in UK

Himanshu Nandal begins Asian Para Games 2026 build-up with high-performance training in UK

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:05 PM Feb 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Indian para swimming's rising star Himanshu Nandal has taken a decisive step towards his Asian Para Games 2026 campaign, commencing a one-month high performance training camp at Loughborough University, England one of the world's most respected elite sports training hubs, according to a release.

Advertisement

The camp marks the start of a carefully planned long term build up towards the Asian Para Games, which stands as Nandal's primary target for the season. Instead of chasing immediate results, the focus will be on sharpening technical efficiency, which will be the cornerstone of success at the highest level of para swimming.

Advertisement

"At this stage of my career, technique is everything," said Nandal. "Underwaters, dive starts, flip and tumble turns are areas where races are won or lost. This camp allows me to work deeply on those aspects across all four strokes Butterfly, Backstroke, Breaststroke and Freestyle."

Advertisement

Training overseas also offers Nandal an uninterrupted high-performance environment, something that is difficult to sustain in his home base of Delhi due to extreme weather and pollution.

"Consistency is critical for elite performance. The UK setup gives me the right conditions to train regularly and stay mentally focused," he added.

Advertisement

At Loughborough, Nandal will once again train under coach Andrew Wallace, with whom he previously worked during a successful training phase in mid-2025. That collaboration extended remotely through the World Para Swimming Championships, where Nandal produced a breakthrough performance by reaching two international finals. "That phase worked exceptionally well, so returning to the same system at this point is a natural progression," he explained, as per the release.

With close to 40 weeks remaining before the Asian Para Games, the timing of the camp is deliberate. "We are right at the start of the season. Building consistency and correcting posture now will pay off across the year. These changes may not immediately reflect in personal bests, but they create long term performance gains," Nandal noted, as per the release.

Blind since birth due to optic nerve failure, Nandal took up competitive para swimming only in 2021 and has since rewritten Indian para swimming history. Born on 25 May 2004 in Rohtak, Haryana, he is a multiple time national champion, national record holder in events offered at paraolympic S11 category, the first Indian blind swimmer to achieve the MQS for Paris 2024, a former Asian Para Games representative, and a two-time finalist at the World Para Swimming Championships.

"Para swimming made me feel equal, not different," Nandal reflected. "India is growing as a sporting nation, but para swimming still needs greater visibility. International training not only improves performance but also helps us bring back learning that can inspire and guide young para swimmers in India." He added "I thank GoSports Foundation for providing support for this stint." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts