New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): With Team India set to take on England in the much-anticipated five-match Test series away from home starting this Friday, Delhi Capitals' star batters KL Rahul and Karun Nair will be seen representing their country along with spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Rahul, who had a stellar IPL season with the bat for the Capitals, has put his weight behind his teammate Nair, who is making a comeback to the Indian team after a gap of 8 years and lauded him for his efforts.

"We started playing cricket as 11-year-old boys together, and we have been on this journey ever since. Both of us have had our ups and downs. He got his opportunity, scored a triple hundred, and faced a bit of a tough time after that for a lot of reasons. But what has stood out is the way he has performed in the last 2-3 years," Rahul said to the Delhi Capitals media team post the IPL 2025 season.

"It's been great to see how he has gone back to basics. We have spoken about his time in the UK, and him having played County cricket, and the difficulties and the challenges that he faced. To have that drive to make a comeback to the Indian team despite all the hardships is commendable. I hope both of us can play for a very long time for the Indian team," he added.

Talking about his preparations, the right-handed batter said, "I started with my preparations for the England series right after the IPL. I spoke to my coach as well to get prepared for this assignment. It's always a challenge coming to England as they are a pretty good side, especially when they play at home. It's going to be a challenge for all of us as we are a comparatively young team."

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had earlier announced retirements from Tests, and Rahul feels that not having the two legends in the dressing room will be a miss, but added that it's an opportunity for the youngsters to take the baton forward. He said, "Virat and Rohit have been the pillars of Indian cricket for the last decade or so, and not having them around will be a huge miss. In my whole career so far, I have never walked into a team where there is no Virat or Rohit. The 50-odd Test matches that I have played, either Virat or Rohit or both of them have been there. To walk into that dressing room feels a bit strange. But of course, you have to respect their decision. They have given absolutely everything for the country, and they will remain legends of Indian cricket. But it's time for the rest of us to step up," he concluded.

The first Test between India and England will be played at Headingley, Leeds.(ANI)

