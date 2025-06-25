Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh shared his thoughts on the demise of former left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi, who passed away in London, aged 77, on Monday, saying that his contributions for Indian Cricket will always "shine like a star."

Advertisement

In a self-made video, Harbhajan Singh said, "Dilip Doshi was a very good, pious man who loved cricketers. When I was young, I joined a new team. When we had that conversation, he taught me a lot. He always taught me how to work hard and how to move forward in life. He was a spinner himself, so he liked the way we were growing up. He taught me a lot of things. His son played county cricket with me for two years. When I became friends with Nayan Doshi, we met a lot of times in England. Today, he has left the world of cricket. But his contribution to Indian cricket will always shine like a star. I would like to say to the entire family that we are all with him in this sad moment."

In a post on X, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) condoled Doshi's demise, stating, "The BCCI mourns the sad demise of former India spinner, Dilip Doshi, who has unfortunately passed away in London. May his soul rest in peace."

Advertisement

Doshi passed away due to heart issues in London, where he had lived for several decades. With a classical left-armer's action, Doshi scalped 114 Test wickets in 33 appearances, including six five-wicket hauls.

He also left his mark in the ODIs and finished with 22 wickets in 15 ODIs while maintaining an economy of 3.96. Doshi represented Saurashtra, Bengal, Warwickshire and Nottinghamshire in first-class cricket and picked up 898 wickets in 238 appearances at 26.58.

Advertisement

Doshi followed in the footsteps of the famous spin quartet of the 1970s and made his debut at the age of 32. At Nottinghamshire, the West Indies legend Garfield Sobers heavily influenced the left-arm spinner. He made a silent exit from international cricket in the 1980s and gave a compelling account of his cricketing days in his autobiography Spin Punch.

Among his accomplished feats, Doshi played an immaculate role with his five-wicket haul in the Melbourne Test of 1981, which helped India orchestrate a memorable victory. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)