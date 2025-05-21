"His innings was very nice, he was taking chances": MS Dhoni lauds Dewald Brevis after CSK-RR clash in IPL 2025

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Following the six-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni hailed the young South African batter Dewald Brevis for his exceptional batting performance in the 62nd encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Advertisement

The 22-year-old player slammed 42 runs in just 25 balls at a whopping strike rate of 168 which was laced with three maximums and two boundaries. So far in the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league, the batter has managed to smash 168 runs in five matches.

Speaking on Brevis' batting performance at the post-match presentation, Dhoni said," I think Brevis' innings was very nice, he was taking chances and I feel run-rate was nice, that's the phase we want to improve slightly. I felt the run-rate was up but where we lacked was losing 1-2 extra wickets."

Advertisement

Further, the wicketkeeper-batter went on to appreciate the young uncapped Indian bowler, Anshul Kamboj, who snapped one wicket in his spell of three overs, where he gave away just 21 runs at an economy of 7.

"Kamboj is someone who doesn't get swing, but he gets some seam movement, the ball hits you harder than the speed gun suggests, he has taken the responsibility and he is someone who can bowl good yorkers. That's (powerplay) one area where there's a hole for us, we don't want to give away too many runs in the first six overs. He has bowled 3 overs in the powerplay, which I feel is tougher when the ball isn't moving much and when the batsmen are well set," the 43-year-old added.

Advertisement

Recapping the match, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and skipper Sanju Samson's blitzkrieg, topped up by Yashasvi Jaiswal's fiery start, sealed a six-wicket triumph with 17 balls to spare for Rajasthan Royals over Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the IPL 2025.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (36) and a 98-run partnership between Samson and Suryavanshi kept Rajasthan in control and lifted the team to a commanding victory in their final game of the season. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)