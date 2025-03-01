"His legacy will be remembered for long time": Glenn Phillips on Virat Kohli

Dubai [UAE], March 1 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips had special praise in store for Virat Kohli ahead of the India stalwart's 300th ODI game.

Virat stands on the verge of adding another feather to his cap. The batting maestro will become just the seventh Indian star to reach the 300 ODI appearance milestone if he is named in the playing XI for the final group stage match against the Kiwis on Sunday in Dubai.

New Zealand's 'superhuman' athlete showered praise on Virat for the legacy he has built over the years and for setting it as an inspiration to many aspiring young cricketers.

"Obviously, he's an incredible player. And to know him a little bit personally myself is awesome. He's obviously an incredibly hard worker, and what he's done for the sport, but also for Indian cricket and also people coming through the game as youngsters now, is absolutely fantastic," Phillips said during the pre-match press conference.

"I think his legacy going forward will be remembered for a long time, inspiring a lot of people. And 200 ODIs- that's a big feat, especially in today's age, where one-day cricket isn't played as often as it used to be. So, it's really cool for him," he added.

Virat's dwindling form across all formats was the talk of the town during the build-up to the Champions Trophy. After a diabolical Test tour of Australia, Virat showed glimpses of finding his groove during the three ODIs against England, but it wasn't enough to silence his critics.

After a rustic 22(38) in India's Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh, Virat's much-awaited resurrection of form finally unravelled in the high-stakes clash against arch-rival Pakistan in Dubai.

The atmosphere reverberated with the echoes of his famous T20 World Cup 2022 heist in Melbourne against the Men in Green. With a shot struck clean as a whistle, Virat hit the winning runs, celebrated his 51st ODI century and became the fastest to 14,000 ODI runs.

In 299 ODIs so far, Virat has scored 14,085 runs at an average of 58.20 and a strike rate of 93.41, with 51 centuries and 73 fifties, boasting a best score of 193. (ANI)

