"His super strength is the ability...": RCB spin bowling coach on Suyash Sharma

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Ahead of his side's match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Delhi, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) spin bowling coach Malolan Rangarajan spoke on the combination of a young Suyash Sharma and all-rounder Krunal Pandya as frontline spinners, highlighting Suyash's ability to beat the bat and turn the ball and evolution of veteran Krunal's action over the years.

At the third spot in the points table with six wins and three losses, and on a high after their first win at home, RCB will be aiming to avenge a loss at home to DC when they take on the Red and Blue side at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. DC is in the second spot, with six wins and two losses, giving them 12 points.

Speaking in the pre-match presser ahead of the game, Malolan said that Suyash's speed and ability to beat the bat on both edges a strength.

"He showed that with the dismissal of Josh Inglis, which was outside of the bat. The dismissal of Russell was through the batter. So, he does turn the ball. His super-strength is the ability to turn the ball, beat the bat on both edges, and bowl at a very high speed, so to speak. Plus, his action is peculiar in its way," said the coach.

"So, that makes it slightly tough for the batter to read. And as far as Krunal Pandya is concerned, he is somebody who, if you saw his videos from 2016 or 2017-18, it was a completely different action. He has worked on his action. His release is very different to what it was, maybe even two years back," he added.

Malolan lauded Krunal Pandya for continuing to evolve his game at the age of 34 and working on getting more dip and drift on the ball, changing his release, and utilising his crease.

"There is so many things they are doing. And that is the variation we have within the attack. Suyash Sharma is not a household name yet, but he will become one. That is the belief we have as a management. And Krunal Pandya, we all know what he's done. He's won the IPL a handful of times, and he is here only for one job. And I am not going to say what it is. We will see at the end of the season," he concluded.

In eight matches so far, Suyash has taken four wickets at an average of 64.25, with an economy rate of 8.29 and best figures of 2/26. Krunal, on the other hand, is the fifth-highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets at an average of 20.66, an economy rate of 8.85, and best figures of 4/45. (ANI)

