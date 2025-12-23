DT
Home / Sports / "His support has played big role in my development": Haaland praises Guardiola's role in refining his game

ANI
Updated At : 11:50 PM Dec 23, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Manchester City striker Erling Haaland heaped praise on manager Pep Guardiola, crediting him for playing a major role in his evolution as a complete goal scorer. City are currently placed second on the points table with 37 points from 12 wins, one draw and four defeats.

Speaking about Guardiola's influence on his game, Haaland said the City boss has helped him sharpen the finer details of his movement.

"Since joining City, Pep Guardiola has significantly helped me refine my movements and put myself in positions where I can score goals. He's a genius, and his support has played a big role in my development as a goal scorer. Working with him so far has been a great experience," Haaland said on JioStar.

The 25-year-old also opened up about dealing with the pressure that comes with expectations at such a young age, with fans and pundits often expecting him to score in every match. Haaland said he prefers to shut out external noise and focus on maintaining a clear mindset.

"I try not to focus too much on other people's expectations. For me, it's important to keep my mind clear and not overthink things. There's always pressure, but I prefer to stay in my own zone and remain focused regardless of the circumstances. Even when things don't go as planned, I use the same approach--reminding myself to keep perspective and simply give my best," he explained.

Haaland also touched upon the importance of off-field discipline and lifestyle changes, revealing how his personal life has influenced his routines. Becoming a father, he said, has brought new responsibilities but has also helped him stay grounded and focused.

"My life has changed a bit since becoming a father, so there are some new routines and responsibilities compared to previous seasons. For me, it's all about maintaining high energy levels, staying motivated, and doing what's best for both my body and my mind so I'm prepared for whatever comes next," Haaland added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

