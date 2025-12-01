"His workload has to be managed": Anil Kumble on Rashid Khan ahead of IPL 2026

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble has discussed the strategic shift in Afghanistan star leg-spinner Rashid Khan's role for the Gujarat Titans in the upcoming 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Speaking on the 'TATA IPL Auction Review', JioStar expert Kumble said that Rashid's workload needs to be managed alongside bowlers like Sai Kishore. The former Indian cricketer added that players like Rahul Tewatia and Washington Sundar can contribute more for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026.

"I think the novelty of Rashid Khan has worn off a little. There are many similar bowlers available now, so he is not as intimidating as before. His workload has to be managed more, along with bowlers like Sai Kishore. Even Rahul Tewatia and Washington Sundar can contribute more for GT this season," Kumble said.

JioStar expert and former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan also assessed the Gujarat Titans' faith in West Indies veteran all-rounder Jason Holder.

"Their bet on Jason Holder is interesting. He is an amazing bowler with the new ball, but his batting has improved, especially his six-hitting abilities. GT has put a lot of faith in that. Their main strength is their top three batters: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler. How they use Washington Sundar will be important, as his batting has gotten better too. The role of Glenn Phillips, or whoever plays at number four or five, will also be very big," Pathan said.

JioStar expert Abhinav Mukund also explained the reasoning behind the Gujarat Titans' preference for picking left-arm pacers and all-rounders like Jason Holder in their squad for IPL 2026 tournament.

"Gujarat Titans love fast bowlers, especially left-arm pacers like Prithviraj Yarra and Luke Wood. Ashok Sharma had a great Syed Mushtaq Ali season. But Jason Holder is there because they need someone to bat and finish innings at number six or seven, and bowl a couple of overs. They want someone to finish at the death. The team is so strong at the top that they felt they needed this. Last year, GT often did not play all four overseas players. So maybe if Glenn Phillips is fit, he plays in the middle order and Jason Holder finishes. Overall, they still look like a brilliant side. They have the best young Indian talent. I don't know who will control them on the bench. Good luck to Parthiv Patel and Ashish Nehra," Mukund said. (ANI)

