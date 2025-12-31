DT
PT
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
Hisar Heroes build fearless core with homegrown grit at KCL auction

Hisar Heroes build fearless core with homegrown grit at KCL auction

ANI
Updated At : 05:50 PM Dec 31, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Hisar Heroes left a strong impression at the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) auction, assembling a squad that reflects the city's fighting spirit--bold, hard-working, and built to compete with heart. With a mix of proven performers and hungry talent, the Heroes have laid down a foundation aimed at intensity and impact.

Leading the charge is Ashu Malik, the franchise's highest-bid signing, secured for Rs. 12.2 lakhs. A right raider known for his sharp instincts and attacking confidence, Ashu is expected to be a key figure in driving Hisar's campaign forward. Strengthening the defensive backbone are Surjeet Narwal (Rs. 7.6 lakhs) and Nitesh Kumar (Rs. 7 lakhs), bringing experience and stability to the corners, as per a press release from KCL.

The Heroes further bolstered their line-up with dependable names such as Saurabh Nandal, Manpreet, and Nitin Kumar Jasbir, ensuring depth in raiding options, while Ankit Dahiya adds energy and flexibility to the attack. The squad also features solid supporting players, including Bitto Banwala, Sahil Narwal, and Anuj Suresh, each selected to play defined roles within the team structure.

True to their identity, Hisar Heroes invested in emerging talent as well, with young players like Rahul Malik, Kapil Narwal, Anshul Sonu, and Dinesh Deshwal completing a squad that blends immediate competitiveness with future promise.

Speaking about the team build, the Hisar Heroes owner said, "Our vision was to build a team that represents Hisar's courage and community. This squad has players who are ready to fight for every point and make the city proud."

The head coach, Jagdeep Singh, added, "We have focused on balance and mindset. The players selected understand responsibility and team play. I believe this group will grow stronger with every match."

Reacting after becoming Hisar's highest bid, Ashu Malik said, "Playing for Hisar Heroes is special for me. I am thankful for the opportunity given by the franchise, and I am committed to giving my best and entertaining the fans every time I step on the mat."

With a squad shaped by belief, balance, and local pride, Hisar Heroes now gear up for the Kabaddi Champions League season, ready to bring fearless kabaddi and unforgettable moments to the mat. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

