Veteran tennis player Yogesh Kohli of Hisar has been appointed captain of the Indian team for the 2026 ITF World Tennis Masters Tour World Team Championships, scheduled to be held in Rome, Italy, from July 5 to 10.

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According to the selection communication issued by the All India Tennis Association (AITA), Kohli will lead the Indian team in the Austria Cup (Men's 55+) category. The squad comprises Yogesh Kohli (Captain), Pawan Kapoor, Venugopal Manghat and Balan Ramadass.

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Kohli has been competing on the ITF Masters Circuit since 2016. During his career, he has achieved a career-best world ranking of 124 in singles and 34 in doubles. He has won six ITF Masters singles titles and 13 doubles titles.

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His most successful season came in 2025, when he achieved a personal milestone by winning 10 titles (combined singles and doubles) in a single calendar year.

Members of the tennis community in Hisar have welcomed Kohli's appointment as captain, describing it as a proud moment for both the city and Haryana.