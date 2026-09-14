“Historic achievement for Indian sports”: Uttarakhand CM congratulates Dhiraj Bommadevara on Archery World Cup gold

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday congratulated Indian recurve archer Dhiraj Bommadevara for his historic gold medal at the Archery World Cup Final 2026 in Mexico, calling it a landmark achievement for Indian sports.

CM Dhami hailed Dhiraj’s triumph as India’s first-ever Recurve Men’s individual gold medal at the Archery World Cup Final and said the victory reflected the country’s growing sporting strength.

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"A historic achievement for Indian sports. Heartiest congratulations to Dhiraj Bommadevara on winning India’s first-ever Recurve Men’s Gold at the Archery World Cup Final in Mexico. This landmark victory reflects the talent, determination and growing strength of India’s sports infrastructure and development. A proud moment for the entire nation!" Dhami congratulated on X.

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A historic achievement for Indian sports. Heartiest congratulations to Dhiraj Bommadevara on winning India’s first-ever Recurve Men’s Gold at the Archery World Cup Final in Mexico. This landmark victory reflects the talent, determination and growing strength of India’s sports infrastructure and development. A proud moment for the entire nation! #ArcheryWorldCup 🏹 — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) September 14, 2026

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan praised Dhiraj for his historic performance in Mexico. The Deputy CM’s official handle on X hailed Dhiraj’s achievement after he became the first Indian male recurve archer to win an individual gold medal at the Archery World Cup Final.

“Heartiest congratulations to Dhiraj Bommadevara on his historic triumph at the Archery World Cup Final 2026 in Saltillo, Mexico. With remarkable composure, precision and determination, Dhiraj defeated Japan’s Junya Nakanishi in a thrilling shoot-off to claim Recurve Men’s individual gold, becoming the first Indian male recurve archer to win gold at the World Cup Final,” the post read.

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The Andhra Deputy CM also highlighted Dhiraj’s journey from Vijayawada to the global stage, describing his success as an inspiration for young athletes.

“His journey and dedication are especially inspiring. Hailing from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Dhiraj began his archery journey at a young age and has now risen to the pinnacle of the sport, carrying the Tricolour with distinction on the world stage. This is a landmark moment for Indian archery and a testament to the talent, discipline and determination of our athletes,” it added.

“Congratulations, @BommadevaraD. You have made Bharat proud and created a new chapter in Indian sporting history,” the post concluded.

Heartiest congratulations to Dhiraj Bommadevara on his historic triumph at the Archery World Cup Final 2026 in Saltillo, Mexico. With remarkable composure, precision and determination, Dhiraj defeated Japan’s Junya Nakanishi in a thrilling shoot-off to claim Recurve Men’s individual gold, becoming the first Indian male recurve archer to win gold at the World Cup Final. His journey and dedication are especially inspiring. Hailing from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Dhiraj began his archery journey at a young age and has now risen to the pinnacle of the sport, carrying the Tricolour with distinction on the world stage. This is a landmark moment for Indian archery and a testament to the talent, discipline and determination of our athletes. Congratulations, @BommadevaraD. You have made Bharat proud and created a new chapter in Indian sporting history. - @PawanKalyan #DhirajBommadevara #Archery #WorldCupFinal — Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh (@APDeputyCMO) September 14, 2026

Dhiraj created history by winning the men’s individual title at the Archery World Cup Final, becoming the first Indian male archer to claim an individual crown at the season-ending event, according to Olympics.com.

The 25-year-old defeated Japan’s Nakanishi Junya 6-5 in a thrilling gold medal match that went into a shoot-off. Dhiraj held his nerve under pressure, hitting a 10 in the deciding attempt to beat Nakanishi’s nine and secure the biggest individual title of his career.

With this achievement, Dhiraj became only the second Indian archer to win an individual title at the Archery World Cup Final, following Dola Banerjee, who won the women’s recurve title in Dubai in 2007. (ANI)

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