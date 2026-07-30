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Home / Sports / "Historic double podium for Bharat!"': Mansukh Mandaviya hails Gavit, Basil after India's 1-2 finish at CWG 2026

"Historic double podium for Bharat!"': Mansukh Mandaviya hails Gavit, Basil after India's 1-2 finish at CWG 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 06:48 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], July 30 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed India's historic one-two finish in the men's T47 100m at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, congratulating gold medallist Dilip Mahadu Gavit and silver medallist Mohammed Basil Morssinganakth for delivering one of the country's standout performances in Glasgow.

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Sharing his message on X after the race, Mandaviya wrote, "A historic double podium for Bharat! Heartiest congratulations to Dilip Mahadu Gavit for winning Gold with a Games Record (10.71s) and Mohammed Basil for clinching Silver (10.83s) in the Men's Para 100m T47. Dilip scripting history as the first Indian male para-athlete to win a CWG Athletics Gold makes this even more special. Well done, Champions!"

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India scripted history on Day 7 of the Games as Gavit clocked a Commonwealth Games record of 10.71 seconds to claim the gold medal, while compatriot Basil finished second in 10.83 seconds to secure silver. England's Kevin Santos took bronze in 10.85 seconds as the two Indians completed a memorable podium sweep in the para-athletics sprint event.

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Gavit produced a sensational burst over the final 30 metres to pull away from the field, while Basil held off Santos in the closing stages to ensure India claimed both the top two positions.

Gavit's medal was India's only gold medal of the day and third overall. Basil's silver was second after long jumper Murali Sreeshankar had earlier won silver in the men's long jump with a best effort of 8.09 m.

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With Gavit's gold, Basil's silver, and Sreeshankar's silver, India collected three medals on Day 7, taking the country's overall tally to 15 medals--three gold, nine silver, and three bronze.

India's medallists so far are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women's shot put F57), Dilip Mahadu Gavit (gold, men's T47 100m), Mohammed Basil Morssinganakth (silver, men's T47 100m), Murali Sreeshankar (silver, men's long jump), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, men's high jump), Gulveer Singh (silver, men's 10,000m), Harjinder Kaur (silver, weightlifting), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Shilpa K. Shyla (bronze, women's shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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