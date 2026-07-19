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Home / Sports / "Historic feat for Indian badminton": PM Modi hails PV Sindhu's Japan Open triumph

"Historic feat for Indian badminton": PM Modi hails PV Sindhu's Japan Open triumph

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ANI
Updated At : 04:58 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on winning the Japan Open 2026, calling it a historic achievement for Indian badminton.

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He praised her determination and exceptional performance throughout the tournament, noting that she is the first Indian to win the prestigious title. PM Modi said Sindhu's triumph would inspire countless young athletes across the country to pursue sports and excel.

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Sindhu rediscovered her vintage best to capture her maiden Japan Open title, defeating home favourite and world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 21-17 in the women's singles final of the BWF Super 750 tournament on Sunday.

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"A historic feat for Indian badminton! Congratulations to PV Sindhu for emerging victorious in the Japan Open 2026. Her determination and exceptional skills were on full display throughout the tournament. The fact that she is the first Indian to win this title makes this achievement even more special. It will inspire countless young athletes across the country to play and shine," PM Modi wrote in an X post.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu hailed Sindhu's straight-games triumph over Akane Yamaguchi to clinch the Japan Open title, describing it as a landmark achievement for Indian badminton and extending his best wishes for the Olympics.

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"Heartfelt congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for a phenomenal straight-games victory (21-17, 21-17) against Yamaguchi to secure the Japan Open. A historic milestone for Indian badminton! All the best for Olympics Amma!" Naidu wrote in an X post.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lauded Sindhu for scripting history by becoming the first Indian to win the Japan Open, saying her remarkable achievement reflects her perseverance and world-class talent.

"A historic feat for Indian badminton! Congratulations to PV Sindhu for emerging victorious in the Japan Open 2026. Her determination and exceptional skills were on full display throughout the tournament. The fact that she is the first Indian to win this title makes this achievement even more special. It will inspire countless young athletes across the country to play and shine," Fadnavis also wrote in an X post.

The victory marked Sindhu's first Super 750 title and ended a title drought of more than two years, while also making her the first Indian shuttler to win the prestigious Japan Open. It was her biggest triumph since lifting the BWF World Championships title in 2019.

With the victory in Tokyo, Sindhu not only claimed her maiden Japan Open crown but also sent a strong statement ahead of the major international events later this season. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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